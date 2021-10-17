‘Switzerland Corner’ launched at Nat’l Museum

The newly redesigned "Switzerland Corner" at the World Civilization Gallery of the National Museum of Bangladesh here was launched on Saturday.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid officially inaugurated the exhibition corner along with Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

During the inauguration, the state minister highlighted the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Switzerland and also expanding cooperation in the areas of art and culture.

While inviting everyone to visit the corner to learn more about her country, Ambassador Chuard said the Swiss Corner at the National Museum is a milestone of Switzerland's growing ties with Bangladesh.

The Switzerland Corner, featured over 100 Swiss artefacts and multimedia displays, provides a great opportunity to learn not only about the country's longstanding and broad-ranging partnership with Bangladesh, but also about Switzerland's values. This permanent exhibition, accessible to all museum visitors, portraits the Switzerland's unique characteristics - a dynamic and prosperous country which is thriving on innovation and its rich cultural heritage, playing an active role in global affairs, committed to sustainable development, said a Swiss embassy's press release here.

This corner is launched at a time when Switzerland and Bangladesh are gearing towards celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations next year.

Over the past five decades, the relationship between the two countries has expanded manifold in the fields of humanitarian and development cooperation, economic and political relations as well as cultural exchanges, said the embassy release. -BSS





