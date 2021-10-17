Mariners' champions of club hockey first time



The players of Dhaka Mariner Young's Club rejoicing after winning the Saturday match against Abahani and clinch its first club trophy. photo: BHF

The winners played a dominating match on the day when two of the three goals from the stick of Sohanur Rahman. The other one came from Avishek's stick.

The sky blue outfits who secured the title in 2016 and 2018 were near to clinch their third title this time. But the Mariners didn't let them do so.

The Mariners went ahead in the second quarter when Sohan converted a pass of Milon Hossain with a powerful hit in the 20th minute.

The match was paused for 20 minutes due to a 'controversial' decision of no goal made by the referee. In the 52nd minute, Abahani's Indian striker Beligama hit the board yet the referee didn't count that as a goal. A dispute over that decision caused the temporary halt. A video review could not change the referee's mind in the end.

The depressed Abahani boys consumed another goal within two minutes of the resumption of the match. Avishek scored this time.

The third goal was scored in the 57th minute when Sohan placed the ball on the open board. These three were all the Mariners needed to win and secure their first title.









