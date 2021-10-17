Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off today

The 23rd edition of National Cricket League (NCL) is set to roll on to the ground today at different venues across the country.

A total of eight teams-seven divisions and Dhaka Metro, are divided into two Tiers as per their standings in the last league. The Tiger-1 consists with defending champions Khulna Division, Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet while the Tier-2 involves Chattogram, Rajshahi, Dhaka Metro and Barishal.

In the round 1, Dhaka will take on Sylhet at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium's academy ground while Khulna will face off Rangpur at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. -BSS







