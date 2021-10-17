Video
DMCH begins admitting general patients from Saturday

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) authorities have started admitting patients in two medicine wards after those remained closed for more than a year and a half due to Covid-19 pandemic.  
Admission of general patients in the two wards in the new building of DMCH started on Saturday morning. Covid-19 patients as well as medicine ward patients are being admitted in the two wards. These patients are using separate elevators in the new building. Riaz Mia, Ward Master of the new building, said, "Patients admission in the medicine ward on the 6th and 7th floor has started on the instructions of the director of DMCH. Besides, patients will be admitted in Covid-19 ward on 8th and 9th floor. So far 300 Covid-19 patients have been admitted."
Meanwhile, cardiac vascular surgery has been introduced on the third floor of the hospital, and the cardiology department has also started admitting patients. Besides, all corona patients are being treated on the 10th floor of the hospital. Brig Nazmul Haque, Director General of DMCH, said, "Patients from all districts come to the hospital. Medicine patients will be admitted on the 6th and 7th floor of the same building along with the corona patients.



