RAB makes biggest ICE haul from Jatrabari

Estimated market value Tk 12.50cr

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion arrests two men and seizes from their possession drugs and arms during a raid at Jatrabari in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized five kilograms of crystal meth, an additive drug widely known as ICE, from Jatrabari area in the capital on Saturday morning.
Two mastermind were identified, Hossain alias Khokon, 33, and his associate Md Rafique, 32, according to RAB.
"The drug dealers bring ICE to the country hiding it in pickle packets, cloths, and tea through the river Naf from Myanmar," said RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin while addressing a press conference at the elite force's media centre at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Saturday afternoon.
Neighbouring Myanmar's drug cartels are sending extremely dangerous drug ICE or Meth to Bangladesh on 100 per cent credit. The payment is sent through 'hundi' after selling the drugs. However, no payment is required to send if the drugs are seized by law enforcers before selling to the users.
During the arrest early Saturday morning from Jatrabari, 5.05kg of ICE were seized from their possession.
It is the biggest ever consignment of 'ICE' in the country, and the estimated market value of it is Tk 12.50 crore.
Apart from drugs, the RAB seized a foreign-made pistol, five bullets, two mobile phone sets, three local and foreign SIM cards, and cash Tk 20,000 from the arrested persons' possession.
Khandaker Al Moin said arrested Khokon leads a Teknaf-based major drug cartel, which has 20 to 25 members. They were involved in 'Yaba' trading. However, they have been bringing ICE with Yaba over the last several months. The drug dealers come to the country by boats through the river Teknaf. Then they bring the drug to Chatttogram from Teknaf by road and from there send the consignments to different parts of the country through courier services. They have active members at different parts of the capital including Uttara, Banani, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, and Mohammadpur.
The RAB official said Burmese pickles, cloth and tea are much in demand in the country. Mastermind Rafique had the business of Burmese pickles, cloth and tea. He came in close contact with the Myanmar's drug dealers for his trading business. At one stage, he got acquainted with Khokon, and got involved in drug trading to become rich within a short time. There are a number of cases against both of them with different police stations.
ICE, or crystal meth, is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system. It is a central nervous system stimulant that can rapidly lead to dependence and addiction.


