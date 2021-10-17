Traders asked to complete rice import by Oct 30

Most of the traders and importers, who were permitted to import rice from abroad to meet up the country's demand, have not yet started importing rice.

In this situation, the Food Ministry has asked the permit holder traders and importers to complete rice import within October 30 this year extending the time for the last time.

Earlier, the last time of completion of import was given till October 15.

Issuing a final notice extending the time, Food Ministry on October 15 (Thursday) said that the time would not be extended again. Ministry Senior Assistant Secretary Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman signed the notice.

According to Food Ministry, country's 415 traders and importers were given permission to import 16.92 lakh metric tonnes of rice from August 17 to September 2 this year. Initially, they were given time to open letter of credit (LC) within September 15 and release the rice in the market within a month of getting permits. Later, it was extended several times.

According to Food Ministry statement, only 1.71 lakh tonnes of rice were imported till Thursday.

The permit holders haven't imported rice after getting permits even after huge demand and unwanted price hike in the market.










