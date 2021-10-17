Video
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:22 AM
Home Back Page

Local Govt Polls

Those who mislead centre to face party action: Quader

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that strict organizational measures will be taken against those who are hiding the information and sending the names of controversial people to the centre from some districts as candidates in the local government elections.
He also said that those who are currently deprived of party nominations or election have nothing to lose. Sheikh Hasina will evaluate their sacrifice if they wait patiently.
Obaidul Quader said these while addressing at the triennial conference of Rajbari district AL. He joined the conference virtually from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad in the capital.
He said there are tons of complaints regarding candidates of UP elections but many of the complaints are not true. About 40 complaints have been received and 15 of them have been found true after inquiry. The candidates have been changed in those 15 cases.
There is no scope to think that if someone makes a complain it must be true.
Quader reminded the leaders not to send the names of the controversial people to the centre to keep the chairman on their side.
"In the last 12 years there has been no violence or problem in the Durga Puja of the Hindu community but this time the communal evil forces have created this evil deed in a planned manner. Those who attacked the temple are the enemies of the Liberation War. We have to unite and build resistance against this evil force," he said.
"It is normal for those who do not tolerate the development of the country. Capitalizing on people's religious beliefs, a quarter is repeatedly seeking opportunities for violence through anti-religious activities. They will not be given any more concessions," he added.
Those who have been or are trying to destabilize the country by destroying communal harmony and those who are helping from behind will be brought to justice through proper and impartial investigation, said Obaidul, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges.


