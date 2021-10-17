Ctg dist admin to go tough on Karnaphuli encroachers soon

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: The Chattogram district administration will undertake demolition of all illegal structures on both the banks of the river Karnaphuli by mid-November.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Momimnur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram said, "We are going to evict all illegal occupants from both the banks of the river Karnaphuli within one month." He added, "The Shipping Ministry has already started identifying the illegal structures and it will be completed by one month."

"Then the Shipping Ministry will direct us to take action against the illegal occupants'

he added. The DC said, "We shall go for action in joint collaboration with Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Port Authority (CPA)."

"I hope all concerned agencies will extend cooperation to the eviction drive," Mominur Rahman said.

Earlier, the National River Protection Commission notified four organisations of Chattogram to take effective steps to vacate the banks of the Karnaphuli.

The Commission had asked the CPA, Deputy Commissioner, Chattogram Mayor and the Water Development Board to evict the illegal structures by the first week of September. But the authorities failed to do anything in this regard.

It is learnt that fish markets and Mariners' Park have been constructed on the bank of the river at Chaktai and Shah Amanat Bridge areas.

Earlier, over 230 structures had been evicted in a five-day drive in February in 2019 and recovered around 10 acres of land from the illegal occupants.

The District administrations and the CPA management had conducted the drive along 10 km long banks of the river from Barik Building to Mohra.

Moreover, the encroachers have been occupying over 30 acres of land on the estuary of Chaktai canal. There are hundreds of other illegal structures in the area. Some 2,112 illegal structure owners were served notices to remove their installations from both the banks and chars of the river on February 4 in 2019.

However, Illegal structures are going up every day on hundreds of acres of land at Haldar Char, Nazir Char, Gurar Char, Hamid Char and Bakalia Char.

A large number of giant installations like Cement Industries, Fertilizer industries, Ship Building industries have sprung up on both the banks of the river.

Most of the installations have encroached upon the river. Ferry and trawler pilots say their boats cannot anchor at the ghat as easily as they could just two or three decades ago.

Once the mighty river Karnaphuli is now gradually dying by pollution, siltation and encroachment by a group of influential land grabbers.

Earlier, the local administration had concluded the first phase of a five-day drive on February 8 in 2019 and had demolished 230 illegal structures on both the banks of the river. But strangely, the second phase of the eviction drive did not resume.

The country's busiest port is situated on the river Karnaphuli.









