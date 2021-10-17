Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don’t waste food, says PM

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually unveils from her official residence Ganabhaban a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital marking the World Food Day-2021 on Saturday. The portrait was made of 'Bangabandhu Dhan-100' developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually unveils from her official residence Ganabhaban a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital marking the World Food Day-2021 on Saturday. The portrait was made of 'Bangabandhu Dhan-100' developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged everyone to be wary of food waste and emphasised measures to recycle surpluses.
In a video address to mark 'World Food Day-2021' on Saturday, the prime minister contrasted the food shortages affecting some parts of the world with the wastefulness in others.
Stressing the need to produce food that is safe and meets nutritional needs, Hasina said, "We have to reduce food wastage.
"All over the world, there are food shortages on the one hand and a lot of food waste on the other. This shouldn't happen. We need to think about how we can recycle excess food." The Bangladesh leader advised researchers to look at whether any other needs could be met through recycling surplus food. In order to ensure food security during the coronavirus epidemic, Hasina said "not even an inch of land in the country should remain uncultivated".
"Many countries in the world are now short of food. Many countries are heading towards famine. But in the words of the Father of the Nation, 'Bangladesh has land, it has people. May we never suffer from a lack of food.'" Pointing to the Awami League government's success in eradicating 'Monga' (seasonal food insecurity) in northern Bangladesh, Hasina said the region will remain "Monga-free". "We have to pay special attention so that there can never be another famine in Bangladesh and no one can conspire to cause one." The prime minister said the people of the country are working to ensure food security. "Food is now being produced in Bangladesh using different methods. As a result, I don't think there will be any shortage of food in Bangladesh."     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMCH begins admitting general patients from Saturday
RAB makes biggest ICE haul from Jatrabari
Covid-related parenting stress affects kids’ eating habits: Study
Traders asked to complete rice import by Oct 30
Those who mislead centre to face party action: Quader
Ctg dist admin to go tough on Karnaphuli encroachers soon
Don’t waste food, says PM
Another dies of dengue, 183 newly infected hospitalized


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft