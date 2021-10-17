Video
Sunday, 17 October, 2021
Home Back Page

Another dies of dengue, 183 newly infected hospitalized

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

One more dengue patient died and 183 people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of the newly infected, 141 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 42 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 21,201 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 16. Among them, 20,249 patients have returned home after recovery.
Now the number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 869. Of them, 688 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 181 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 83 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Of them, 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 14 in October so far.
Seventy-seven dengue patients died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.


