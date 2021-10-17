

G4S signs payroll banking agreement with EBL

Under the agreement, employees of G4S will enjoy special facilities and privileges under EBL Payroll Banking Proposition.

Suranjit Dhar, CFO and Company Secretary of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Ltd. and Maj Md. Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management Unit of EBL were present among others at the signing ceremony.









