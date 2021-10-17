Video
G4S signs payroll banking agreement with EBL

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and K. M. Iqbal, Managing Director of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Ltd. signed a Payroll  Banking agreement at the latter's office in Dhaka recently.
Under the agreement, employees of G4S will enjoy special facilities and privileges under EBL Payroll Banking Proposition.
Suranjit Dhar, CFO and Company Secretary of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Ltd. and Maj Md. Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management Unit of EBL were present among others at the signing ceremony.


