

GIB opens 2 sub-branches at Feni and Dhaka

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest.

Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.









Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opens two sub-branches at Academy Road, Feni and Dakshinkhan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest.Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.