

Southeast Bank wins J.P. Morgan’s Award

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank received a certificate and Crest from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head Financial Institutions, Treasury Service of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A, Bangladesh Representative Office in Dhaka recently.

Southeast Bank exceeded J.P. Morgan's stringent Straight Through Processing (STP) performance standard by maintaining 98.95pc STP in MT103 transaction processing. In appreciation of that performance, J.P. Morgan awarded Southeast Bank.

In the award ceremony other officials from both the organizations were also present.







