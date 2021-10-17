Minister Group launches showroom at Bangabandhu Stadium Market

Video
Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A new showroom of the Minister Group has been launched at Bangabandhu National Stadium Market, the heart of the capital. The showroom was inaugurated recently  by the Chairman of the Minister Group, Vice-President of the FBCCI and Vice-President of the Bangladesh Volleyball Federation MA Razzak Khan Raj, says a press release.
Minister Group General Manager Development Md. Rafiqul Islam Liton, General Manager Sales and Marketing Riaz Mahmud and other senior officials and local business leaders were also present at the inauguration of the Minister Showroom.
With the inauguration of this new showroom, the people of the capital will be able to easily purchase all the electronics and home appliances and human care products of the Minister at very affordable prices. Moreover, in this show-room you can find all the attractive products of the Minister in attractive offers.
Chairman of Minister Group, Vice President, FBCCI and Vice President, Bangladesh Volleyball Federation MA Razzak Khan Raj said, "With the cooperation of Bangladesh government Minster has won the heart of all the customer across the Bangladesh through providing Quality Human Care Products such as Refrigerator, LED, Air Conditioner, Rice Cooker, Blender, Iron, Electric Kettle at affordable price. Now we are constantly working towards global conquest. Customers can easily purchase minister products at affordable prices through our new showroom. "


