Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:20 AM
vivo begins a gaming facility at its service centres

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has launched a designated gaming program at various all vivo service centres in Bangladesh to keep customers entertained while repairs are underway. Customers can choose from a wide array of games and fun activities to participate in till their devices are restored to their original glory by vivo's expert technicians.
vivo understands that waiting at service centers can be a tedious task and had thus launched the new program in July 2021, leaving no stone unturned in making the lives of its customers easier. Whether it is in the form of technological innovation, attractive smartphone designs, exciting discounts, offers & gifts, or exceptional services at vivo service centers, vivo ensures that customers always come first.
Upon entering any vivo service center in Bangladesh, customers can choose from a range of highly compelling games and toys, such as the Rubik's Cube, the Russian Block Game Console, and other video games. Users may also take the games to the resting room for an easy-going, joyful experience. It's important to note that abiding by the COVID-19 precautions and ensuring safety measures for everyone, the customer service team thoroughly wipes the toy with a sanitizer before handing it over to the customer. The team also maintains a handover list where the name of the game is written against the user's name. Once the device is repaired, which usually does not take more than 40 minutes, and the customer is ready to leave, vivo's capable customer service team then collects the toy in a hassle-free manner and prepares it for the next user.
Reasat Ahmed, Assistant Manager (PR) of vivo Bangladesh said, "We are truly thankful for the amazing customers and fans we have in the vivo community, and for that very reason, we never shy away from expressing our gratitude to them. At vivo, we strive to make the entire smartphone experience meaningful and special for our customers, right from the purchase to the after-sales service. With the launch of the gaming program at our service centers, we aim to enhance the customer experience by ensuring they stay carefree and have a good time."


