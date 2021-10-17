Video
AKASH launches Fan Jersey campaign

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

AKASH, country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider, has launched a 'Fan Jersey' campaign for new subscribers. The campaign aims to encourage people to watch the forthcoming T20 World Cup from the comfort of their own homes while also supporting the Bangladesh team. Every new AKASH customer will receive a free 'Fan Jersey' digitally signed by Bangladesh national T20 cricket team skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, says a press release.
Customers will receive a digitally signed jersey from any AKASH Touch Point (Sales Center) till November 14 when buying new connections. Besides, customers will also receive free jerseys by purchasing AKASH from website, online partner store or Call Center. A Customer will receive multiple jerseys with every new connections. Each Fan Jersey has Mahmudullah Riyad's digital signature printed on the back.
Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim, AKASH's two brand ambassadors of Bangladesh cricket team will be playing as valuable contributors of Bangladesh's National Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup 2021. Since its inception, AKASH has been associated with sports in Bangladesh through various sports promotions and sponsorships.
Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Beximco Communications Ltd. said, "After a long hiatus due to Covid, the cricket world is set to hold the most prestigious & exciting tournament, the T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh team's recent victory is instilling faith in the country's citizens that something wonderful is on the horizon. Fans at this exciting cricket tournament will appreciate AKASH's jersey campaign effort to promote the squad."
AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.


