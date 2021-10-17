

LafargeHolcim BD continues growth momentum in Q3

Net sales during the Q3, 2021 has gone up to BDT 4,602m from BDT 3,655m while operating EBIT increased to BDT 1,215m from BDT 844m from Q3 last year. In the first nine months, the company achieved superlative EPS growth of 106%, supported by cost optimization and digital initiatives. The company was also successful in compensating a significant portion of the increased input cost through commercial action.

Rajesh Surana, CEO LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. said:

"The Company has delivered yet another exceptional quarter backed by strong cost control and efficiency improvements. In addition, our new product launches are highly successful and our customers continue to repose faith in our widest range of products and solutions. Our digital business has taken off to a new league of growth and creates potential for continued momentum. We thank our employees and business partners for their continued support that ensured the growth momentum"

Strengthening our digital footprint, maximising the market outreach by further getting closer to end customers, relaunching of one of our flagship brands "Supercrete" and driving seamless cost effectiveness programs have played an instrumental role to achieve such strong results.

Bangladesh's cement industry has experienced continuous growth in the recent years. The industry experienced approximately 11.5% growth rate over the last decade. Backed by the country's economic development, rapid urbanization, government infrastructure projects, and real estate sector growth, we are optimistic about the future prospect of the industry".

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) is a frontline cement producer in Bangladesh. Operating for almost two decades, it has invested ~ US$ 500 million in building one fully integrated cement plant and three grinding plants, the largest foreign direct investment in the sector. Surma Holding B.V. incorporated in The Netherlands, owns 58.87% shares of the company which is owned by Holcim Group based in Switzerl and and Cementos Molins based in Spain with a by 50:50 shareholding ratio. With state-of-the art technology and well groomed staff, the company produces world class cement to meet the growing demand generated by massive infrastructure development programs and improved socio economic conditions of the country. The company has provided direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 3000 people.





