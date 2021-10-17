Scouts distributes hygiene products to 100 schools with Reckitt Bangladesh support

To support the government in ensuring that proper hygiene practices are being followed at the educational institutions, Reckitt Bangladesh recently handed over hygiene products to the Bangladesh Scouts in the capital for 100 schools across the country.

The hygiene products were then distributed by the Bangladesh Scouts to schools all over Bangladesh.

"Ever since the government declared the reopening of educational institutions, we have prioritised the health and safety of students. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the work done by the Bangladesh Scouts is more important than ever," said Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Syed Md Golam Faruk while speaking as the chief guest at the programme.

Addressing the discussion, Riaz Ahmed, film actor and goodwill ambassador of Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh said: "A year and a half has passed since students were last physically present in school. It is crucially important to ensure the health and safety of our students at this time. I believe that these safety products from Dettol Harpic will play a significant role in ensuring the health of students."

Kazi Nazmul Haque, the national commissioner of the Bangladesh Scouts, said: "Spreading awareness about the importance of proper hand-washing has been an important initiative by the Bangladesh Scouts for over 30 years. Each year we do the needful to expand these activities and improve them. Reckitt Bangladesh has long supported us in such initiatives. We are grateful for Dettol Harpic's contribution to ensuring the safety of educational institutions."

Salahuddin Ahmed Tareq, marketing manager of Reckitt Bangladesh, said: "Since Covid-19 has not yet been completely eradicated, it is advisable to ensure maximum health care for students. We think that these hygiene products will make it easier for students to maintain their hygiene."

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, educational institutions all over the country were closed for almost one and a half years, with classes being held online. Now, with the declining number of Covid-19 cases, the government has re-opened schools and colleges, bringing students back to physical class attendance. -UNB





