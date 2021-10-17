SINGER offers free TVs everyday for Cricket lovers

Leading Consumer durable retailer Singer Bangladesh has launched two major campaigns targeting the upcoming Cricket festival and Autumn season to offer the best for their consumers.

Cricket lovers who wants to buy TV's will a have chance of winning a free TV every day. SINGER is also offering cash discounts up to Tk 4,000/= and up to Tk 11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers.

Consumers who buy TV's has got the opportunity to win a 'free TV' everyday by sending a SMS after purchasing a TV. All Singer TV's are covered with six months of replacement guarantee and three years of warranty.

Under the Autumn offers, attractive Discounts, Gifts and many more are on offer for Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Microwave Ovens.

SINGER is offering 5% percent discount on all refrigerators and up to BDT 15,000 on exchange offer for No Frost and Side-by-Side Refrigerators.

With selected models of Washing Machines, SINGER is offering 'Free Microwave Ovens' and Kitchen Set Gift Boxes. Along with 5-year Warranty, there is a 21-Day free trial offer for SINGER washing Machines for consumers who wants to experience the machine prior to purchase.

For Singer Microwave ovens, there is flat 5% cash discount on all models and free Kitchen Gift Box sets for selected models. Up to Tk 2,500 discount on exchange offers with two years' service warranty.

Customers can also purchase above SINGER products on interest free easy installments up to 12 months.





