Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:20 AM
ICMAB-Woori Bank looking forward to work together

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and Woori Bank Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently for mutual beneficiary activities . Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA, Secretary of ICMAB and Dong Heon Kim, General Manager and Country Manager of Woori Bank Ltd signed the MoU at the ICMAB Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka on behalf of respective organisations, says a press release.
Under the MoU, Members of the ICMAB will be able to enjoy attractive rates and fees on retail loans from Woori Bank.
Vice President  Md. Munirul Islam FCMA, Council Member and past President  Md Abdul Aziz FCMA and  Md Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA of ICMAB,  Niaz Uddin Khan, Deputy Country Manager of Woori Bank Ltd and other leaders from both organizations were present during the signing ceremony.
Among other  A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA, President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB was present during the signing ceremony.


