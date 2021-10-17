Video
Samsung comes up with lucrative offers on smartphones

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has initiated a new campaign on the occasion of Durga Puja to give its users an opportunity to buy Samsung smartphones at reduced prices and spread the joy of celebrations among all.
Under the campaign, Samsung users and fans will get the chance to buy selective Samsung phones at discounted prices from selective Samsung brand stores. The campaign will continue from October 12-17, 2021.During this timeframe, customers can purchase certain Samsung phones, availing of up to 19 percent discount on the original prices, says a press release.
Smartphone users can buy Galaxy A12 (4/64 GB) at BDT 14,250 (retail price 14,999 tk), Galaxy A12 (4/128 GB) at BDT 15,670 (retail price 16,499 tk), Galaxy A22 (6/128 GB) at BDT 19,900 (retail price 21,999), Galaxy M32 (6/128 GB) at BDT 21,850 (retail price 22,999 tk) and Galaxy M31 (8/128 GB) at BDT 22,600 (retail price 27,999 tk) only during the campaign.  
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said in this regard, "Another festival is around the corner. Andto multiply the joy among our customers on the occasion of this grand celebration, we have come up with exciting offers on some of our smartphones so that smartphone users can buy stylish devices at reduced prices."
To know details about the offers and Samsung smartphones, keep an eye on their Facebook page or visit their website - www.samsung.com.


