Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:19 AM
DSE lost Tk 2,000 crore capital last week

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Correspondent

The country's stock market witnessed backlash last week. As a result, the market capitalization of the main stock exchange the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has decreased by Tk 2,000 crore. At the same time, all the price indexes and transactions also decreased.
At the end of the last working day of the week, the market capitalization of DSE stood at Tk5 lakh 80 thousand 112 crore which was Tk5 lakh 82 thousand 124 crore in the last working day of the previous week.
In other words, DSE's market capitalization decreased by Tk 2,012 crore last week. However before last week the market capitalization of DSE increased for three consecutive weeks.
In those three previous weeks, the market capitalization of DSE increased by Tk 7,549 crore. As a result in last four week after increasing the market capital of Tk 7,500 crore in first three week, it decreased by Tk 2,000 crore in last week.
Increase or decrease in market capitalization means that the share and unit prices of listed companies have increased or decreased by that amount. In other words,  when the market capitalisation increases, the amount of money invested by the investors increases. Similarly, when the market capitalization decreases, the amount of money invested by the investors decreases.
In addition to the decline in market capitalization, the number of shares and units of companies that decline  on the DSE last week was almost double than increase. Shares and unit prices of 124 companies traded on the DSE increased during the week. In contrast, the price of 231 has decreased. And prices of 23 remained unchanged.


