Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:18 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said that the country has set a new record of 33 lakh tonnes onion production by raising more 7 lakh tones this year than the previous year.
He said that the country's food production has increased significantly as the government has taken various time befitting initiatives in line with the directives given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The minister was addressing a press briefing at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) marking the celebration of World Food Day 2021on Friday. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized the function.
Senior Agriculture Secretary M Meshbahul Islam was in the chair, the press briefing was also attended, among others, by FAO representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, other ministry high officials and different agency chiefs.
Abdur Razzaque said the country had witnessed record boro production of more than two crore tonnes in 2020-21 fiscal years, which was highest in the country's history. "Production of crops including rice, wheat, maize, potato, vegetable, oil seed and lentils this year has increased compared to the last year," he added.
He said, "Although many countries in the world are now facing food crisis, we are able to keep the country's food production trend upward and it will continue in future."
The agriculture minister said the World Food Day-2021 will be observed on Saturday in Bangladesh like elsewhere in the world. The main theme of the day is "Our actions are our future-better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life."
To mark the day, the agriculture ministry has taken elaborate programmes. An international seminar will be held at Hotel Inter Continental on the main theme of the day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the seminar as chief guest.    -BSS


