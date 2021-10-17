Dysfunctional VAT call centre hurting e-return filing

The National Board of Revenue's (NBR) VAT call centre, set up to provide business identification number holders with instant solution to their problems, has remained dysfunctional since July 2021, making it costly for businesses to adopt the VAT automation system.

The call centre acted as a platform for business identification number holders who would dial the hotline number 16555 and get instant response to their VAT queries. The call centre used to receive around 2,600 calls a day from different businesses before it went out of operation on June 30 this year. Former finance minister AMA Muhith introduced the service in December 2016 aimed at providing all types of information and solutions to VAT payers. The NBR signed a four-year contract in 2017 with Digicon Technologies Limited to provide the service to BIN holders on behalf of the revenue board.

After the contract expired in June, it has become cumbersome for the businesses to seek support from the divisional VAT offices while they have also been compelled to pay to get the service which was earlier free.

A number of businesses said that the call centre used to provide urgent responses to their queries, but that the NBR has failed to keep this automated and simplified system running.

'The call centre normally took between five and 10 seconds to lock in the BINs and respond to our queries,' they said, adding that they were very happy with the service.

Many traders recently found at the time of VAT returns submission that their BIN accounts were blocked and said they had to pay the NBR officials to have the accounts unblocked.

The Chattogram Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate has received over 100 applications from businesspersons in the last two months asking it to unblock their accounts.

Chattogram Customs and VAT Commissionerate commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain told The Daily Observer that most of the circle offices under the commissionerate who had received complaints from the businesses in the last two months had provided the VAT payers quick solutions. He said, 'There was no scope for charging any payment against such services.'

However, a trader from Chattogram claimed that he had paid Tk 5,000 to have his problems resolved.

NBR member (VAT Implementation and IT) Abdul Mannan Shikder said that they were working on developing their own round-the clock interactive customer care centre which would be introduced within the next six months as part of the revenue board's VAT Online Project.

