Romania keen to recruit skill workers from BD

Romania, country of central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe is keen to recruit skill workers including doctors and nurses from Bangladesh through government-to-government channel.

"Romania needs construction workers, electricians, household helpers, workers in manufacturing units apart from doctors and nurses, however, Romania will identify in which areas they need workers from Bangladesh and in which area we can provide," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the reporters following his recent visit to the Southeastern European country.

We are trying reaching an understanding, around 300 Bangladeshi workers are waiting for the Romanian visas, the Foreign Minister told the reporters. This was the first-ever visit at the level of Foreign Minister since Bangladesh's independence to Romania.

During his meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Momen urged the Romanian investors and companies to enter into joint ventures or 100 percent owned business ones in the 100 special economic zones, which are currently being set up in Bangladesh as well as in High-Tech Parks.

"Romania decided to recruit around 40,000 workers from abroad, this is a new area for us, however, we've already sent around 1,000 workers, we can take the opportunity, we can send more " Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

Momen said the Romanian government prefers government-to-government recruitment as they feel more comfortable to recruit people in a better regulated way.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen also sought support from Romania in questions of GSP facilities in the European market.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on "Foreign Office Consultation" between the two Foreign Ministries has been signed by the two Foreign Ministers.

"There's no space for illegal entry there," said the Foreign Minister, adding that some 860 Bangladeshis entered Germany from Romania illegally. However, these 860 people will be sent back to Bangladesh from Germany through International Organization for Migration (IOM), he added.

"To strengthen bi-lateral cooperation between the two countries we have reopened the Mission in Rumania recently," the Foreign Minister said, adding that Romania will also consider reopening its Mission in Dhaka once the trade and investment ties expand further between the two countries.

Momen invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh along with a business delegation. The Romanian Foreign Minister happily accepted the invitation.

Dr Momen said his Romanian counterpart assured him of sending a team from the New Delhi mission to provide emergency services and issue visa quickly to ease the business between the two countries.

During his meeting with the Rector of the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest (UPB), the largest Technical University in the whole East Europea, they discussed various aspects of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries.

Bangladesh first opened its Mission in Romania in 1975 but it was shut in 1995 while Romania closed its Mission in 2000.

"It's a very successful trip. I'm very pleased and in many ways it was a historic visit, too," said the Foreign Minister.









