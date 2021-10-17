Attacks on Chowmuhani temples were planned, says AL Whip

Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon, also the ruling Awami League (AL) Organising Secretary responsible for the

Chattogram division, on Saturday said that Friday's attacks on several temples at Chowmuhani in Noakhali were planned.

After visiting the affected temples on Saturday Swapon said, "A group of extremists who trade with religion planned to destabilise the country by carrying out the attacks."

The AL leader said the government is firmly determined to ensure the people of all religions to perform their religious rituals freely. Those who are involved in the incident will be identified and punished under the law.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram Range Anwar Hossain said, "So far 48 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's incident and additional members of police, BGB and RAB have been deployed in Chowmuhani area to avert any unpleasant situation."

Meanwhile, a dead body of a youth named Pranto Chandra Namodas, 20, was recovered from the pond adjacent to Iskcon temple in Chowmuhani early Saturday.

The other members of AL team visited Noakhali were Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan.











