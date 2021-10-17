Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attacks on Chowmuhani temples were planned, says AL Whip

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon, also the ruling Awami League (AL) Organising Secretary responsible for the
Chattogram division, on Saturday said that Friday's attacks on several temples at Chowmuhani in Noakhali were planned.
After visiting the affected temples on Saturday Swapon said, "A group of extremists who trade with religion planned to destabilise the country by carrying out the attacks."
The AL leader said the government is firmly determined to ensure the people of all religions to perform their religious rituals freely. Those who are involved in the incident will be identified and punished under the law.
Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram Range Anwar Hossain said, "So far 48 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's incident and additional members of police, BGB and RAB have been deployed in Chowmuhani area to avert any unpleasant situation."
Meanwhile, a dead body of a youth named Pranto Chandra Namodas, 20, was recovered from the pond adjacent to Iskcon temple in Chowmuhani early Saturday.
The other members of AL team visited Noakhali were Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt yet to make law despite HC verdict
Attacks on Chowmuhani temples were planned, says AL Whip
Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit
20 public univs to hold ‘A’ Unit admission test today
Cases filed against 4,000 known, unknown vandals
Slew of cases filed in Ctg, Munshiganj, Bagerhat, Kurigram
BD sees erratic weather pattern for climate change: Experts
C-19 deaths drop to 6, positivity rate 1.88pc


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft