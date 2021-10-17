Video
Cluster Basis Exam

20 public univs to hold ‘A’ Unit admission test today

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Oct 17: To reduce the suffering of the admission seekers, 20 public universities have arranged the admission test on a cluster basis, for the first time in Bangladesh.
Under the system, the first year honours admission seekers of the 'A' unit (meant for science students) under 20 science and technology universities will sit for the test from 12pm to 1pm today.
It will be held at 26 centres of different public university across the country.
Following application process, 2,32,455 candidates were selected for the admission test under the cluster system.
Of them, 1,31,901 students have been selected in the 'A' unit, 67,116 in the 'B' unit, and 33,437 in the 'C' unit. The total number of seats in these three units under the 20 universities is 22,013. As such, an average of 11 candidates will contest for each seat.
The admission test of the 'B' unit will be held on
October 24 and the 'C' unit on November 1.
Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, and the joint convener of the GST examination committee comprising vice-chancellors the universities concerned, told reporters that all preparations have been completed for the examination. Tests will be conducted at each centre in compliance with the stipulated hygiene rules to prevent coronavirus infection. Co-ordination will be made with the local traffic department to reduce traffic congestion and suffering in the vicinity of the test centre.
Besides, the intelligence department along with the law enforcement agencies is on the alert to prevent admission fraud.


