Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:18 AM
Protester-Cop Clash At Kakrail

Cases filed against 4,000 known, unknown vandals

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Three separate cases have been filed in connection with the clash between protesters and the police on Friday at Kakrail intersection in the capital. More than 4,000 people have been accused.
Police have registered three cases against Ramna, Paltan and Chawkbazar police stations for assaulting on-duty police personnel, obstructing officials from discharging government duties and
vandalism.
Ramna Zone DC Sajjadur Rahman said that 10 people have been arrested in this case.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paltan Police Station Salauddin said, "Cases have been filed against 11 named people and about 2,500 more unknown people." Six people have been arrested in the incident, he added.
Chawkbazar Police Station OC Abdul Qayyum said a case has been registered with the police station mentioning the names
of five people and 40 unidentified people on charges of vandalism.
According to court sources, nine people have been remanded for two days in a case filed with Ramna Police Station. One other was not remand as he was a minor. Those arrested in the cases filed with Paltan and Chawkbazar police stations have been remanded for one day.


