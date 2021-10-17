Video
Vandalising Temples, Mandaps

Slew of cases filed in Ctg, Munshiganj, Bagerhat, Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

At least a dozen cases were filed against over 100 identified and more than 2,000 unidentified people in connection with attacking and vandalising temples and puja mandaps in Chattogram, Munshiganj. Bagerhat and Kurigram.
Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent reports, three separate cases have been lodged against 84 identified and over 1,000 unidentified people in connection with attacking and vandalising temples
and puja mandaps in Chattogram city's Andarkillah and in Banshkhali upazila.
Police on Saturday filed a case naming 84 identified and 500 unidentified persons in connection with attacking and vandalising JM Sen Puja Mandap in Chattogram city's Andarkillah area on Friday after Juma prayers.
Police have so far shown 83 persons arrested in the case filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Akash Mahmud Farid of Kotwali Police Station.
Meanwhile, two separate cases were filed with Banshkhali Police Station for attacking and vandalising temple and puja mandap in Banshkhali on October 13, showing 500 unidentified persons accused in one case while 141 in the other, said OC Kamal Uddin of Banshkhali Police Station.  
Police arrested four persons in the two cases so far, he added.
Our Munshiganj Correspondent adds a case has been filed over vandalising six idols in Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.
Beluram Nair, a temple attendant, filed the case against unidentified persons -- on charges of hurting religious sentiment and vandalising idols -- at Sirajdikhan Police Station at 1:30 pm on Saturday.
Our Bagarhat and Kurigram Correspondents report, two separate cases were filed with concerned police stations over vandalising ten puja mandaps at Ulipur in Kurigram and Baharehat.
Our Noakhali Correspondent adds a three-member probe body has been formed over the murder of two people, vandalising puja mandaps and carrying out attacks on temples in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila during the celebration of Durga Puja.
The committee is being headed by Additional District Magistrate Md Tarikul Islam, confirmed Mohammad Khurshed Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali district.


