BD sees erratic weather pattern for climate change: Experts

Climate experts believe that like other South Asian countries Bangladesh is facing extreme pattern of weather which is direct impact of climate change.

Last month ( on August 9), the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reconfirmed that such erratic weather patterns, tied to an increasingly unpredictable monsoon cycle, bear the hallmark of climate change.

The report suggests that these events of extreme weather pattern will nearly double in frequency at 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. At 4C higher, the likelihood of these events will be 2.7 times higher.

The main reason, the IPCC said, "is that continued global warming is projected to further intensify the global water cycle, including its variability, global monsoon precipitation and the severity of wet and dry events."

However, a report by the World Bank, titled "Climate

Afflictions Report," suggests that Bangladesh's temperature has increased by 0.5 degrees Celsius on average between 1976 and 2019 and is slowly losing the variations between seasons.

It also said summers are becoming hotter and longer while winters are warmer, and the monsoon seasons are being extended from February to October. The report also predicted that average temperatures across Bangladesh will rise by 1.4 degrees Celsius by 2050 while annual rainfall is likely to increase by 74 millimeters by 2040-2059.

Pointing to this activity of rainfall, eminent climate expert Ainun Nishat said "The clock is ticking and we can see the impact of climate change. Intensifying climate change means disasters are manifesting at the same time across the region, making emergency responses harder than ever."

He also noted that like other South Asian countries Bangladesh is also facing the extreme precipitation currently which he blames on the global climate change.

Dr Saleemul Huq -an eminent climate scientist said that such current situation of disasters and the highly erratic behavior of the 2021 monsoon aligns with the latest findings and forecasts of the IPCC scientists.

Referring to the report, Prof Saleemul Huq, also Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) said that human -induced climate change is likely the main driver of both increasing hot extremes and heavy precipitation.

Detailing more about the report, he also noted that the first message is clear and unequivocal statement that human-induced climate change, due to the emissions of greenhouse gases over nearly 200 years, has now definitely raised global mean temperature by over one degree Celsius and that this has already caused many extreme weather events such as heat waves, wildfires, floods and cycles that are much more severe than they otherwise would have been.

According to data collected from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, this year's rainfall has been more than what was seen in the past 10 years.

"We are witnessing active monsoon throughout this year--a trend that has not been witnessed in the past decade," said Dr Md. Abdul Mannan, a meteorologist.

There is an erratic weather pattern and if we count the prediction of IPCC report, then Bangladesh is likely to face more frequent and more intense heavy rainfall, flooding, and cyclones due to global climate change in the coming days.

Referring to the IPCC report titled 'Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis', he said climate change will bring multiple changes in every region.

"Coastal areas will see continued sea level rise throughout the 21st century, there will be more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas because of extreme precipitation," he added.

However climate expert Pavel Partha said that, Bangladesh's northern parts are drought-prone and now this area is facing extreme flooding because of erratic weather activity.

"Heavy rainfall have occurred in the coastal areas in the month of August and September and create water logging and destroyed various crops in the coastal parts of Bangladesh," he said.

However, these extreme erratic weather patterns are also seen in other South Asian countries. Many parts of India, Nepal and Pakistan face floods and drought affecting large swathes of Pakistan and some areas of India. In a cruel irony, parts of India, hit by drought until the end of August are now expected to be flooded mere weeks later.

India's latest flood situation report published on 14 September and compiled by the non-profit Sphere India, counts over 3.8 million people affected over eight states. Eight people have died and 11,769 are in 142 relief camps, while 322 houses have been damaged.

Nepal's capital Kathmandu received 121.5 millimetres of rainfall on 7 September - the fourth-highest 24-hour deluge on record, and third-highest in the past two decades. The Bagmati River that winds through the city burst its banks. According to police reports, around 150 people had to be rescued and over 400 houses were affected.

The drought in Pakistan eased a little after showers in the first half of September in the affected provinces, Sindh and Baluchistan. Water levels in reservoirs are still low.

An unusual area of drought in 2021 is Nagaland in northeast India. Traditionally a heavy rainfall area, seven of the state's 12 districts received rainfall below the long-period average by 21 August. The state now faces water scarcity and a poor harvest.









