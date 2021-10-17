C-19 deaths drop to 6, positivity rate 1.88pc

The country recorded the lowest 1.88 per cent daily infection rate of Covid-19 in the last one and a half years. Some 293 new cases were detected from 15,580 samples tested in 829 labs across the country in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday.

On April 2, 2020, the test

positivity rate was 1.42 per cent.

In the same time, six more people died due to Covid-19 and the death tally stands 27,752. The total number of infection is 1,565,174.

Besides, 442 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.58 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,527,333, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Overall the positivity rate stands in the country at 15.53 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent.

Among the deaths, three died in Dhaka division, and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions. Among the six deceased, four were men and two women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,779 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,973 were women.

Around 37.7 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 18.75 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.90 million lives and infected more than 240 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 218 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.













