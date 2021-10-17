Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

7 passengers die as bus rams standing stone-laden truck  

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

This passenger bus lies in a mangled state after being hit by a truck on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Chelerghat in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon. The accident left seven people including four of a family dead. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This passenger bus lies in a mangled state after being hit by a truck on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Chelerghat in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon. The accident left seven people including four of a family dead. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mymensingh, Oct 16: Seven passengers were killed and at least eight others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a parked truck in Chelerghat area of Trishal on Saturday.
The deceased were identifed as Fazlul Haque Ajmul, 32, Md Siraj, 35, Fatema Begum, 25, Abdullah, 6, Ajmina, 8, Nazrul Islam, 50, and Helena, 40.
Police and locals said a Sherpur-bound passenger bus hit a stone-laden truck in Chelerghat area at about 3:30pm, leaving five passengers of the bus dead on the spot.
Members of police and Fire Service rescued 10 injured people and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and Trishal Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
Of the injured, two more people succumbed to their injuries.  
Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mainuddin said two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized.  Legal action is being taken in this regard, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt yet to make law despite HC verdict
Attacks on Chowmuhani temples were planned, says AL Whip
Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit
20 public univs to hold ‘A’ Unit admission test today
Cases filed against 4,000 known, unknown vandals
Slew of cases filed in Ctg, Munshiganj, Bagerhat, Kurigram
BD sees erratic weather pattern for climate change: Experts
C-19 deaths drop to 6, positivity rate 1.88pc


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft