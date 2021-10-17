7 passengers die as bus rams standing stone-laden truck  



This passenger bus lies in a mangled state after being hit by a truck on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Chelerghat in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon. The accident left seven people including four of a family dead. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The deceased were identifed as Fazlul Haque Ajmul, 32, Md Siraj, 35, Fatema Begum, 25, Abdullah, 6, Ajmina, 8, Nazrul Islam, 50, and Helena, 40.

Police and locals said a Sherpur-bound passenger bus hit a stone-laden truck in Chelerghat area at about 3:30pm, leaving five passengers of the bus dead on the spot.

Members of police and Fire Service rescued 10 injured people and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and Trishal Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Of the injured, two more people succumbed to their injuries.

Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mainuddin said two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized. Legal action is being taken in this regard, he added.









