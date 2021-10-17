Video
61 law enforcers killed in 9 months of 2020: Report

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Sixty-one law enforcers were killed in nine months--from January to September--this year. Of them, 46 were the members of Bangladesh Police alone.
It was revealed in a report released by Road Safety Foundation on Saturday. The report was
prepared based on the statistics obtained from seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.
The report says that 46 policemen, 4 Army men, one Navy personnel, two BGB men, one NSI personnel, one APBn member and four Ansar battalion men were killed in road accidents.
The Road Safety Foundation said 22 policemen were killed in nine months--from January to September 2020. So, the death rate has increased by 52.17 per cent over the last months.


