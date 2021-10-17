Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 October, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

T20 World Cup Opens Today

BD vow not to be haunted by miserable record

Published : Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

BD vow not to be haunted by miserable record

BD vow not to be haunted by miserable record

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan believes that series wins against Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will boost their chances at the T20 World Cup despite a record which shows just one victory at the tournament since 2007.
Bangladesh will have to take part in the qualifying round at the 2021 event starting in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Sunday.
But Shakib believes the recent wins in Dhaka have toughened the side at the right time.
"I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. The big reason for this is that we won those three series," said Shakib.
"When a team keeps winning, it builds a winning mentality, it takes confidence to a new level."
The Tigers go into qualifying against Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea seeking one of two places to take part in the main Super 12 competition.
Now sixth in the ICC Twenty20 rankings, they are among the favourites to get through.
The team's limited over fortunes have been boosted by the good form of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman -- a standout performer at the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.
Bangladesh have also discovered a new generation of batters in Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim to back captain Mahmudullah Riyad.
But the wins against Australia and New Zealand were against weakened touring sides on slow pitches that perfectly suited Bangladesh's game.
And not everyone is optimistic about Bangladesh's improved showing having an effect at the World Cup.
"We have not won a game in the main round
since 2007. I can only hope that this situation will change this time," former captain Mohammad Ashraful told AFP.
"I am expecting two wins against Afghanistan and Ireland (if they qualify). Anything more than this will be a big achievement," he said.
Ashraful, man of the match in Bangladesh's World Cup win over West Indies in 2007, played down the importance of the wins over Australia (4-1) and New Zealand (3-2).
"Australia and New Zealand sent weak teams, none had their main batsmen, yet we also lost matches to them," he said.
"We got the wins but no batsman scored a hundred or a bowler got five wickets.
"A win always gives you confidence. But I did not see any individual performance. The bowlers did well but I don't think we will get this kind of wicket in the UAE."
Bangladesh beat Australia, who were without captain Aaron Finch and other key players, 4-1 in August before posting a 3-2 win against New Zealand next month.
New Zealand had none of their World Cup players.
Ashrafaul is among those who remember how Bangladesh started with a bang in T20 internationals, winning three of their first four games before getting stuck in the bottom half of the rankings.
Bangladesh's passionate fans want to see the much-loved Shakib and his teammates turn words into actions at this World Cup.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt yet to make law despite HC verdict
Attacks on Chowmuhani temples were planned, says AL Whip
Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit
20 public univs to hold ‘A’ Unit admission test today
Cases filed against 4,000 known, unknown vandals
Slew of cases filed in Ctg, Munshiganj, Bagerhat, Kurigram
BD sees erratic weather pattern for climate change: Experts
C-19 deaths drop to 6, positivity rate 1.88pc


Latest News
Shakib on the verge of creating history in T20 WC
Bangabandhu 23rd NCL kicks off Sunday
Govt working to ensure nutritious food for all: Razzaque
Anti-liberation forces out to create communal violence: Tazul
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment
Taliban to allow girls to attend schools soon: UN
Current constitution contrary to democratic practice: GM Quader
Stop migration to Dhaka city to raise its living standard: DSCC mayor
Buildings having rainwater harvesting system to get tax waiver: DNCC Mayor
Bangladesh fares better in dealing with hunger, India slips
Most Read News
Pernicious influences in Bangladesh
Health strategies for men over age 50
World Food Day today
IS fighters massing: Putin
Quicker vaccinations key to pandemic recovery: IMF
Use and misuse of Facebook
World White Cane Safety Day observed in Rangpur
Govt aims to boost nat’l revenue for rapid economic growth
Seven mega projects getting momentum
Climate change making dengue an annual affair in BD: Experts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft