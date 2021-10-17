Import tax withdrawal on onion, sugar makes little impact



An onion wholesaler at Shyambazar in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After reviewing the reasons behind the rise in prices of certain products, some decisions including withdrawals of import tax on onion and sugar and enhancing vigilance on the markets were taken to bring the prices under control.

But the announcement of tariff reduction to curb onion and sugar had little impact in the markets. The shopkeepers have stopped selling sugar claiming huge loss to sell it buying at higher prices and sell at government prices. Besides, the prices of pulses and flour are also high.

The traders said that the oil producer and manufacturer companies have increased the price of bottled soybean oil by

Tk 6 per liter.

Meanwhile, broiler chickens sold earlier at Tk 115 to Tk 120 were sold at Tk 170 to Tk 180 on Friday. The Sonali chicken price increased by Tk 100 and sold at Tk 320 per kg. The prices of eggs, vegetables and meat have also gone up.

Retailers are showing Puja and transport crisis as the excuses behind the price hike.

The price of onion has decreased by Tk 10 per kg due to reduction of its import duty by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The price of onion, which was sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per

kg last week, has come down to Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg.

According to the importers of Hili port in Dinajpur, they have to sell onion at Tk 42 to 45 per kg in the wholesale market despite withdrawal of import tax.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that cauliflower is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 60 per piece, eggplant at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40 per kg, rice pumpkin at Tk 40 per piece, bean at Tk 120, bean at Tk 40-50, potato at Tk 60 and carrot at Tk 170, Radish Tk 60, tomato Tk 160, chichinga Tk 60, karla Tk 60, green chilli Tk 180 to Tk 200, gourd Tk 50 to Tk 60, cucumber Tk 60, potato Tk 25, ginger Tk140 and garlic are being sold at Tk 120. Barbati is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. However, buyers have to pay Tk 20 to Tk 30 for a small bunch of red spinach. Radish vegetables are being sold for Tk 15 to Tk 20 and grafted vegetables for Tk 10 to Tk 15.

Zahid Hossain, a vegetable seller in Karwan Bazar kitchen market, said he had to pay extra to buy wholesale vegetables. This has affected the retail market. However, if the import of winter vegetables increases, the price will decrease. Until then, the market will go up in a few days.

According to latest fixed price, open soybean oil is to be sold at a maximum of Tk 129 per liter and bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 per liter. Besides, bottled soybean oil will be sold at a maximum price of Tk 628 per five liters and open palm super oil at Tk 118 per liter. But, traders were not found selling the product with the fixed price.

Haji Majed, a trader in Shyambazar, said the price of onion had gone up in last two weeks due to declining imports for repeated floods. Now the import of onion has started increasing after withdrawal of import tax.

As a result, the price of onion has also started declining. Meanwhile, winter vegetables are available in the market, but the prices are very high.

On the other hand, price of sugar was fixed anew on September 9. In view of the abnormal rise in sugar prices at that time, the Ministry in consultation with the mill owners, fixed the price of open sugar at Tk 74 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 75 per kg.

Later, it was informed through a notification from Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association. But the same is the case with sugar. Open sugar is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg in the retail market.

Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of this quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour and flour increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.

A dozen chicken eggs of the farm are being sold for Tk 110 to Tk 120. And one piece of egg is being sold in retail shops for Tk 10 to Tk 11.

Meanwhile, visiting the fish market, it can be seen that Rui fish is being sold at Tk 280 to Tk 460 per kg. Besides, Mrigel Tk 240 to Tk 260, Tilapia Tk 180 to Tk 200, Pabda Tk 450 to Tk 500 and Pangash Tk 120 to Tk 160 are being sold. Hilsa is being sold at high prices in the market as before. Large (over one kg) Hilsa is selling at Tk 1100 to Tk 1300. Medium size hilsa is being sold at Tk 600 to Tk 700 per kg. And the small ones are being sold at Tk 500 to Tk 600 per kg. Egg prices have risen. Dozens of red eggs are being sold for Tk 115. Last week it was sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110. Dozens of duck eggs are being sold for Tk 150. The price of dozens of duck eggs has gone up by Tk 15 in a week.

Open flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Packaged flour is being sold at Tk 45 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increased of Tk 5 per kg.

Domestic turmeric is being sold at a maximum of Tk 230 per kg with an increased of Tk 20 to Tk 40.









