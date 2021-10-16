Video
Long tailback at Paturia ferry ghat mounts passengers sufferings

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Hundreds of vehicles on Friday were waiting at Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj to cross the river Padma as the pressure of vehicles mounted at the ferry ghat due to the suspension of Shimulia-Banglabazar route ferry service by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) recently for strong currents in the river.
The pressure of private vehicles was also increased manifold due to Durga Puja and weekly holidays.
Visiting the Paturia ghat, it was found that Over 750 goods-laden trucks, over 350 private vehicles and over 150 long-distance buses were waiting at the ghat during 12:00pm-1:00pm and the problem was also worsened due to closure of a terminal for dredging.
Passengers from 21 south
and southwest districts of the country traveling on this route were suffering due to the tailback of vehicles at the ghat.
Many bus passengers and drivers said this suffering could have been alleviated if the authority had taken precautionary measures.
"The pressure of vehicles increases every Friday compared to other days. Due to Puja, the pressure of passengers and vehicles has increased even more and the problem was exacerbated by the closure of a ghat due to dredging. Vehicles are crossing the river using 19 big and small ferries," said Mohiuddin Russell, assistant manager (commerce) of BIWTC in Aricha office.
"Passenger and emergency vehicles get priority in crossing which has resulted in goods carrying vehicles being stuck at the ghat," he added.



