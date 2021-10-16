Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Procession Over Cumilla Incident

5 cops among 7 hurt as agitators go on frenzy in capital

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Police go into action at Paltan in the capital as agitators go unruly after bringing out a procession from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday in protest against the alleged dishonouring of the Quran in Cumilla. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police go into action at Paltan in the capital as agitators go unruly after bringing out a procession from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday in protest against the alleged dishonouring of the Quran in Cumilla. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least seven people including five policemen were injured as agitators protesting the alleged dishonouring of the Quran in Cumilla engaged in a clash with police in Kakrail area of the capital on Friday.
Witnesses said a procession under the banner of 'Malibagh Muslim Youths' was brought out from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at around 1:40pm after the Jummah prayers.
The agitators locked in a clash with police when the latter tried to stop them at Nightingale point, leaving seven people injured.
DMP's Ramna Division Assistant Commissioner Bayezidur Rahman said
two to three thousand protesters marched from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to the Nightingale intersection at Kakrail after the Jummah prayers.
"When police tried to stop the procession at  Nightingale intersection, the protesters attacked them with sticks and brickbats. Police arrested three people from there," he said, adding that five policemen were injured in the incident.
The police lobbed tear gas shells and fired shotgun bullets to disperse agitators, the official said. One of the protesters was apprehended by the police after an hour-long chase across alleys.
The law enforcers barred traffic in the area while patrolling the streets with APCs and water cannons.
Traffic was halted for around an hour in the area until the situation became normal.
However, some people were seen taking out a procession from the alley at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram after 3pm.
On Wednesday, communal tension flared in Cumilla and led to attacks on Hindu temples over the alleged dishonouring of the Quran during the Durga Puja celebrations.
Following the incident, Hindu temples and puja venues at several places of the country were vandalised.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said a "conspiracy" was at play in the attacks on temple in Cumilla. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed exemplary punishment for those who used religion to unleash violence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Long tailback at Paturia ferry ghat mounts passengers sufferings
5 cops among 7 hurt as agitators go on frenzy in capital
Dengue: 106 more hospitalized
India allows foreign tourists after 19 months
42 killed in Afghan Shiite mosque suicide attack
Mandap attack: Half-day hartal called in Ctg for today
4 killed in clash over UP polls in Magura
Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft