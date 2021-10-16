5 cops among 7 hurt as agitators go on frenzy in capital



Police go into action at Paltan in the capital as agitators go unruly after bringing out a procession from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday in protest against the alleged dishonouring of the Quran in Cumilla. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Witnesses said a procession under the banner of 'Malibagh Muslim Youths' was brought out from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at around 1:40pm after the Jummah prayers.

The agitators locked in a clash with police when the latter tried to stop them at Nightingale point, leaving seven people injured.

DMP's Ramna Division Assistant Commissioner Bayezidur Rahman said

two to three thousand protesters marched from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to the Nightingale intersection at Kakrail after the Jummah prayers.

"When police tried to stop the procession at Nightingale intersection, the protesters attacked them with sticks and brickbats. Police arrested three people from there," he said, adding that five policemen were injured in the incident.

The police lobbed tear gas shells and fired shotgun bullets to disperse agitators, the official said. One of the protesters was apprehended by the police after an hour-long chase across alleys.

The law enforcers barred traffic in the area while patrolling the streets with APCs and water cannons.

Traffic was halted for around an hour in the area until the situation became normal.

However, some people were seen taking out a procession from the alley at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram after 3pm.

On Wednesday, communal tension flared in Cumilla and led to attacks on Hindu temples over the alleged dishonouring of the Quran during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Following the incident, Hindu temples and puja venues at several places of the country were vandalised.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said a "conspiracy" was at play in the attacks on temple in Cumilla. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed exemplary punishment for those who used religion to unleash violence.









At least seven people including five policemen were injured as agitators protesting the alleged dishonouring of the Quran in Cumilla engaged in a clash with police in Kakrail area of the capital on Friday.Witnesses said a procession under the banner of 'Malibagh Muslim Youths' was brought out from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at around 1:40pm after the Jummah prayers.The agitators locked in a clash with police when the latter tried to stop them at Nightingale point, leaving seven people injured.DMP's Ramna Division Assistant Commissioner Bayezidur Rahman saidtwo to three thousand protesters marched from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to the Nightingale intersection at Kakrail after the Jummah prayers."When police tried to stop the procession at Nightingale intersection, the protesters attacked them with sticks and brickbats. Police arrested three people from there," he said, adding that five policemen were injured in the incident.The police lobbed tear gas shells and fired shotgun bullets to disperse agitators, the official said. One of the protesters was apprehended by the police after an hour-long chase across alleys.The law enforcers barred traffic in the area while patrolling the streets with APCs and water cannons.Traffic was halted for around an hour in the area until the situation became normal.However, some people were seen taking out a procession from the alley at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram after 3pm.On Wednesday, communal tension flared in Cumilla and led to attacks on Hindu temples over the alleged dishonouring of the Quran during the Durga Puja celebrations.Following the incident, Hindu temples and puja venues at several places of the country were vandalised.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said a "conspiracy" was at play in the attacks on temple in Cumilla. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed exemplary punishment for those who used religion to unleash violence.