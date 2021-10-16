Dengue: 106 more hospitalized

Some 106 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 91 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 15 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 21,018 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 15. Among them, a total of 20,090 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 846. Of them, 685 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 161 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 82 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 13 in October so far.

Among 21,018 infected, 2,878 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 15 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 76 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh.









