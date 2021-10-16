Mandap attack: Half-day hartal called in Ctg for today

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council called a half-day hartal in the port city of Chattogram for today (Saturday), protesting an attack on JM Sen Hall Puja mandap in Andarkilla.

In a press release, the council announced the hartal programme from 6am.

Miscreants attacked the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap around 2pm.

In protest against the attack, they had also postponed the immersion of idols in Chattogram, but they resumed it after a four-hour suspension.

Confirming the information, Ashish Kumar Bhattacharya, president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee, told UNB that they have withdrawn their earlier decision to suspend the immersion upon assurance of safety from the high-ups of the local administration.

However, they added that they are yet to backtrack from their decision on hartal that was announced in

protest against the attack.

Meanwhile, the hartal supporters staged sit-in protests on various intersections of the city until evening.

All hell broke loose after Jum'a prayers when demonstrators marched into the Andarkilla temple and vandalised it in the presence of the law enforcers, Ashish claimed.

However, police said they quickly brought the situation under control following a clash with demonstrators, which left several people injured, including cops.

When contacted about the latest development, senior police officials declined to comment on record.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police Nezam Uddin said: "Many things are going on here right now. I'll talk to you later."

Similarly, CMP Deputy Commissioner (South) Vijay Basak who was in charge of the area declined to comment. -UNB









