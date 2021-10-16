Video
Saturday, 16 October, 2021
4 killed in clash over UP polls in Magura

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

Magura, Oct 15: At least four people were killed in a violent clash between supporters of two member candidates in Jogodol Union Parishad (UP) under Magura Sadar upazila of Friday.
More than 20 others were injured after the followers of two candidates for a member post at Jagodol UP locked in a serious clash at Dakkhin Jagodal village on Friday afternoon, said Mohammad Jahirul Islam, the district's Superintendent of Police.
Three of them died on the way to 250-bed Magura Sadar Hospital while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said.
The conditions of several other injured are also serious, said Dr Rafiqul Ahsan of the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Sabur Mollah, son of Shahabaz Mollah, Kabir Hossain, his cousin Rahman Mollah and Imran.
Nazrul Hossain is the current member of Ward No-3 of Jagodal UP, locals said.
Syed Ali declared his candidature for this post after the announcement of the UP elections schedule in the second phase. Since then, there has been a tension between Nazrul and Syed Ali's supporters in the
area for the last few days.
As sequel to it, Nazrul's supporters equipped with weapons attacked Syed Ali's supporters around 4pm on Friday, and the clash between the two groups left at least 20 people injured, said locals.


