Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

PABNA, Oct 15: A battery-run rickshaw van and a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, leaving three people dead in Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila.
The crash took place around 7 am on Friday on the Rooppur-Pabna road in Aotapara Paschimpara area, said Ishwardi Police Station chief Md Asaduzzaman.
The victims were identified as rickshaw van driver Munsur Ali Khan, 35, a resident of Basherbada village,
passenger Saiful Shah, 55, of Aotapara village and motorcycle rider Asif Hossain, 30, of Pabna's Chhatiani Madhyapara.
The van driver and the passenger died on the spot, while the biker was declared dead at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.
Asaduzzaman said the accident halted traffic on the road but the situation returned to normal an hour later after police stepped in.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Long tailback at Paturia ferry ghat mounts passengers sufferings
5 cops among 7 hurt as agitators go on frenzy in capital
Dengue: 106 more hospitalized
India allows foreign tourists after 19 months
42 killed in Afghan Shiite mosque suicide attack
Mandap attack: Half-day hartal called in Ctg for today
4 killed in clash over UP polls in Magura
Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft