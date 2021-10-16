CPA Act 2021 to be placed for JS approval soon

CHATTOGRAM Oct 15: The CPA Act 2021 for Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to be placed in the Jatiya Sangshad for approval any time soon. It is now awaiting in the Law and Parliamentary Ministry to be placed in the JS session.

CPA sources said, it has taken up a step to make the age-old CPA Ordinance compatible with the modern age as well as in Bangla after a long 44 years.

In this connection, the concerned section of the CPA made an Act titled CPA Act 2021.

It has been approved by the Cabinet meeting held on April 5 last with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She participated in the meeting virtually.

In the draft Act, it was proposed to transfer one per cent of the port's income to the Chattogram City Corporation for development of the city.

There will be a seven member Board of Directors headed by a Chairman.

The CPA will realise rent and dues with a schedule approved by the government.

The draft Act includes a law imposing one month to one year jail in violation, Taka 5 lac fine for pollution, etc for containing crime.

The Act will be fully written in Bangla with an English

version.

The CPA Act 2021 would be introduced within the current year of 2021.

The step had been taken to make Chattogram Port compatible with the modern facilities.

The Chattogram Port is now managed by the CPA Ordinance 1976 approved by the then Martial Law government.

The then President of Bangladesh had made the Act to provide for the establishment of an authority for the management, maintenance and development of Chattogram Port and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto; in pursuance of the proclamations of the 20th August, 1975, and 8th November, 1975, and in exercise of all powers enabling him in that behalf.

Later on in 1995, the then government had amended the Ordinance including 17 clauses.

Presently, the prime sea port of the country is going to have a full and complete Act to be approved by the National Parliament.

The CPA officials, employees and the stakeholders of the port are happy for having a legal Act after a long 44 years.

Besides, all the ports of the country are also managed by the Port Act 1908 passed by the then British government, known as parent Act.







