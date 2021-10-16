Seven mega projects getting momentum



Under construction Padma Bridge. FILE PHOTO

The pace of implementation of these projects has also increased. However, overall financial progress of seven projects has not yet reached 50 percent.

There has also been some stagnation in the projects due to the coronavirus infection situation.

At present works of all the projects are going on in full swing. Those concerned are hopeful that it will be possible to complete the work of the projects within the stipulated time.

IMED Secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said works of the projects were hampered due to the coronavirus infection situation.

But now all the projects are moving forward. Works are in full swing. "We are going through the necessary recommendations at different times to speed up the project," he said.

Pradeep Ranjan further said, "We are already monitoring the projects strictly." Again, we have instructions that every fast-track project should be inspected and reported at least once in every four months. So there is no scope for any kind of delay in the projects.

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Rooppur Atomic Power Project, Matarbari Power Project, Metrorail Line-6, Pigeon Deep Seaport, Rail Link to Padma Bridge and Dohazari to Ramu via Cox's Bazar and Ramu to Ghumdhum near Myanmar. The total expenditure for these seven projects has been estimated at Tk 2, 62,926.50 crore.

According to the progress report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Commission till September, the projects had cost Tk 1,12,073 crore so far. As of now, the total financial progress of seven projects is about 42 percent.

The IMED report says while the pace was slow at the beginning, the way things are moving now is promising. Monitoring of the implementation of the projects has also increased. As a result, the projects are now moving forward at a fast pace.

According to the IMED report, the total cost of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project was estimated at Tk 30,193 crore.

Of this, Tk 26,340 crore had been spent till last September. The financial progress of the project stood at 86.25 percent, while the physical progress was 88 percent. At the same time last year, the overall progress of the project was 81 percent.

As of last year, the work of the project has progressed by 7 percent. Work is underway to complete the project by June next year.

Sources said the most expensive project in the country so far is the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project. The cost of its implementation was estimated at Tk 113,092.91. The project had cost Tk 43,173.32 crore till September.

The financial progress of the project is 38.17 percent and the physical progress is 39.64 percent. Even a year ago, the physical progress of the project was 28.07 percent. As of now, more than 11 percent of the work has progressed.

The Matarbari Power Project is now being implemented in a combination of 12 projects. This project is called Maheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Programme. The cost of its implementation has been estimated at Tk 35,984 crore.

So far, the financial progress is 50.96 percent and the physical progress is 59 percent. But till July last year, the physical progress of the project was 31.60 percent.

As such, the physical progress of the project has increased by about 28 percent during this period.

Planning Commission sources said about Tk 22,000 crore is being spent on the implementation of the Metrorail Project. So far Tk 160, 57 crore has been spent. Financial progress stands at 73.34 percent. The physical progress of the project is 50 percent.

The sources said the cost of implementation of the Payra Deep Seaport Project has been estimated at Tk 4,374.46 crore. So far the project has cost Tk 3,070.46 crore. In other words, the financial progress of the project is 70.19 percent. Its physical progress has also exceeded 83 percent.

The cost of implementing the Rail Link Project at Padma Bridge has been estimated at Tk 39,246.80 crore. So far, the project has cost Tk 195, 73 crore. As such, the financial progress of the project is 49.85 percent.

And the physical progress of the project stands at 44.50 percent. In July last year, the physical progress of the project was 25.23 percent. In other words, the work of the project has progressed about 20 percent at this time. It is targeted to be implemented by June 2024.

The cost of the project for construction of single line dual gauge track from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum near Myanmar has been estimated at Tk 18,034.48 crore.

Till last September, Tk 5918 crore had been spent on it. As such, the financial progress of the project stands at 32.81 percent.

Besides, the physical progress of the project has been 63 percent, which was 41 percent in July last year.





Seven mega projects of the government have now become visible although it was slow enough at the beginning.The pace of implementation of these projects has also increased. However, overall financial progress of seven projects has not yet reached 50 percent.There has also been some stagnation in the projects due to the coronavirus infection situation.At present works of all the projects are going on in full swing. Those concerned are hopeful that it will be possible to complete the work of the projects within the stipulated time.IMED Secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said works of the projects were hampered due to the coronavirus infection situation.But now all the projects are moving forward. Works are in full swing. "We are going through the necessary recommendations at different times to speed up the project," he said.Pradeep Ranjan further said, "We are already monitoring the projects strictly." Again, we have instructions that every fast-track project should be inspected and reported at least once in every four months. So there is no scope for any kind of delay in the projects.The Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Rooppur Atomic Power Project, Matarbari Power Project, Metrorail Line-6, Pigeon Deep Seaport, Rail Link to Padma Bridge and Dohazari to Ramu via Cox's Bazar and Ramu to Ghumdhum near Myanmar. The total expenditure for these seven projects has been estimated at Tk 2, 62,926.50 crore.According to the progress report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Commission till September, the projects had cost Tk 1,12,073 crore so far. As of now, the total financial progress of seven projects is about 42 percent.The IMED report says while the pace was slow at the beginning, the way things are moving now is promising. Monitoring of the implementation of the projects has also increased. As a result, the projects are now moving forward at a fast pace.According to the IMED report, the total cost of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project was estimated at Tk 30,193 crore.Of this, Tk 26,340 crore had been spent till last September. The financial progress of the project stood at 86.25 percent, while the physical progress was 88 percent. At the same time last year, the overall progress of the project was 81 percent.As of last year, the work of the project has progressed by 7 percent. Work is underway to complete the project by June next year.Sources said the most expensive project in the country so far is the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project. The cost of its implementation was estimated at Tk 113,092.91. The project had cost Tk 43,173.32 crore till September.The financial progress of the project is 38.17 percent and the physical progress is 39.64 percent. Even a year ago, the physical progress of the project was 28.07 percent. As of now, more than 11 percent of the work has progressed.The Matarbari Power Project is now being implemented in a combination of 12 projects. This project is called Maheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Programme. The cost of its implementation has been estimated at Tk 35,984 crore.So far, the financial progress is 50.96 percent and the physical progress is 59 percent. But till July last year, the physical progress of the project was 31.60 percent.As such, the physical progress of the project has increased by about 28 percent during this period.Planning Commission sources said about Tk 22,000 crore is being spent on the implementation of the Metrorail Project. So far Tk 160, 57 crore has been spent. Financial progress stands at 73.34 percent. The physical progress of the project is 50 percent.The sources said the cost of implementation of the Payra Deep Seaport Project has been estimated at Tk 4,374.46 crore. So far the project has cost Tk 3,070.46 crore. In other words, the financial progress of the project is 70.19 percent. Its physical progress has also exceeded 83 percent.The cost of implementing the Rail Link Project at Padma Bridge has been estimated at Tk 39,246.80 crore. So far, the project has cost Tk 195, 73 crore. As such, the financial progress of the project is 49.85 percent.And the physical progress of the project stands at 44.50 percent. In July last year, the physical progress of the project was 25.23 percent. In other words, the work of the project has progressed about 20 percent at this time. It is targeted to be implemented by June 2024.The cost of the project for construction of single line dual gauge track from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum near Myanmar has been estimated at Tk 18,034.48 crore.Till last September, Tk 5918 crore had been spent on it. As such, the financial progress of the project stands at 32.81 percent.Besides, the physical progress of the project has been 63 percent, which was 41 percent in July last year.