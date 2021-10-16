Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

US to lift curbs from Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers: White House

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WASHINGTON, Oct 15: The White House on Friday announced it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov 8, at land borders and for air travel.
Curbs on non-essential travellers at land borders have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters first reported the announcement earlier on Friday.
Restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air travellers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.
The United States had lagged many other countries in lifting such restrictions, and allies welcomed the move. The US restrictions have barred travellers from most of the world, including tens of thousands of foreign nationals with relatives or business links in the United States.
The White House on Tuesday announced it would lift restrictions at its land borders and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November. They are similar but not identical to requirements announced last month for international air travellers.
Unvaccinated visitors will still be barred from entering the United States from Canada or Mexico at land borders.
Canada on Aug 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors for non-essential travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Reuters last week the United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by US regulators or the World Health Organization.
There are still some remaining questions to be resolved, including how and what exemptions the Biden administration will grant to the vaccine requirements.
The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on air travellers from 33 countries in early November. It did not disclose the precise date at the time.
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travellers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The unprecedented US restrictions have barred non-US citizens who were in those countries within the past 14 days.   -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to lift curbs from Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers: White House
BNP Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a discussion
HC rejects bail plea of two
Hindu widows to get rights to husbands’ properties
2 die, 207 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs
Shimulia-B'bazar ferry service suspended again
Mujibul Haque Chunnu new JP Secretary General
Speaker off to Rome to join pre-COP26 conference


Latest News
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
Tajul urges public representatives to protect communal harmony
2 smugglers held with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain
IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin ahead of talks
Country produces 33 lakh MTs onion this year: Dr Razzaque
UK MP stabbed to death
Kolkata opt to bowl against Chennai in IPL final
Five injured as bus overturns on Hanif Flyover
Vaccination programme begins at RU Sunday
Most Read News
Health strategies for men over age 50
Asking tough questions is great journalism but…
PPP authority signs MoU with 15 financial institutions for partnership financing
Customers can watch T20 World Cup live through bKash payment
Onion import tax withdrawn
An analysis of Ganges Water Agreement
Newly formed land in Bay to be mapped with mainland this year   
Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain
Addressing the mental health crisis of youths
Light at the end of Karnaphuli tunnel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]d.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft