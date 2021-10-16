Every day was nightmare during BNP rule: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said every night was a nightmare for Awami League leaders and activists during the BNP rule.

He further said not only that, every night was also a nightmare for the followers of Sanatan religion.

BNP is returning to its old form, said the AL General Secretary adding, "They are inciting communalism anew."

Obaidul Quader made the remarks while addressing a press briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad on contemporary issues.

BNP's dream to come to power through conspiracy will soon turn into a nightmare, said Quader.

"There is no reason to have nightmare about BNP. They have not been able to show any ability in elections or in streets for the last one decade," added Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges.

Obaidul Quader said, "Almighty Allah and people of this country is owner of the power. So, BNP itself is seeing nightmare."

Obaidul Quader said it is normal to be saddened to see the mega projects for those who had institutionalized corruption by constructing 'Khawa Bhaban' called 'Hawa Bhaban'.

He said BNP could not show the courage and ability to launch a mega project in the country during its rule but today they have resorted to mega lies about mega projects.

Quader said it is nothing but the jealousy of a vengeful and failed opposition BNP.









