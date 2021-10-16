Video
2 arrested with 18 deer hides in Bagerhat

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

BAGERHAT, Oct 15: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two members of a smuggling syndicate with 18 deer hides from Bagerhat.
The arrest was made during a raid at Kashem Plaza Market in Barakpur Bazar of Bagerhat Sadar on Thursday night.
The arrestees are Abdul Hakim, 50, son of Rafiz Uddin of Baharbunia village in Morelganj upazila of Bagerhat and Kamrul Islam, 35, son of Ali Mia Hawladar of Sonatala village in Sharankhola upazila.
According to RAB, they are members of a syndicate of deer meat and hide smugglers.
Two smartphones, Tk 2,000 cash and 18 deer hides were seized at from the smugglers, said a RAB-6 media release on Friday
Khulna RAB-6 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Bazlur Rashid said that the RAB on a tipoff trading deer hides, raided the market. Sensing the presence of the RAB, the members of the syndicate tried to flee. However, RAB team managed to arrest the two smugglers and found 18 deer hides in two large plastic bags, he said.


