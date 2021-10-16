Video
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:43 AM
Govt fails to provide security to people: Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The government has destroyed communal harmony as well as democracy in the country."
He also alleged, "The government has increasing the price of goods through the syndicate to filled Awami League leaders' pockets."
Rizvi made the remarks at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding elections under a non-partisan neutral government to restore democracy at the initiative of the Bangladesh National Party.
The government has executed its plan. As the government wants to stay in power by force, it has to create division in the nation, he added.
"The government has no responsibility to the people of this country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina only thinks of staying in power by appeasing her masters," the BNP leader said.  
"After the Awami League came to power, minorities were attacked in different parts of the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts and Tangail. Which proves, the government has failed to provide security to the people of the country."  
"The BNP will tackle all forms of communalism by strengthening ties among all communities in Bangladesh," Rizvi also added.
Regarding the rise in necessary commodity prices, he said "Bangladesh now has the highest rice prices in Asia. The prices of onions, chillies, oil and other essentials are also skyrocketing. If you touch the prices of daily necessities, you will be shocked as you are shocked by electricity."


