Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 3:43 AM
Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols

Published : Saturday, 16 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Devotees prepare to immerse the image of deity Durga into the Buriganga River in the capital on Friday, the concluding day the Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindus. photo : Observer



The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, ended on Friday with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water bodies across the country amid festivity.
The process of immersion of the idols started around 4pm on Friday  instead of noon due to the Jummah prayers of the Muslim community at that time.
The five-day Durga Puja began on October 11 with holding Maha Shasthi puja, Chondipath, incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga and Adhibas at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.    -BSS


