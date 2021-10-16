Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols



Devotees prepare to immerse the image of deity Durga into the Buriganga River in the capital on Friday, the concluding day the Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindus. photo : Observer

The process of immersion of the idols started around 4pm on Friday instead of noon due to the Jummah prayers of the Muslim community at that time.

The five-day Durga Puja began on October 11 with holding Maha Shasthi puja, Chondipath, incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga and Adhibas at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines. -BSS









