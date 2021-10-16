BD seeks greater trade ties with Serbia

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought Bangladesh's stronger trade and investment ties with Serbia and close cooperation in addressing global issues.

On the sidelines of the 60th Commemorative events of the Non-Aligned Movement recently, Dr Momen held meetings with Nikola Selakovi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs and Tatjana Matic, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication of Serbia.

During the meeting with the Serbian Foreign Minister, Dr Momen highlighted Bangladesh's non-aligned foreign policy as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While recalling with profound gratitude that former Yugoslavia was one of the first European countries to have recognised Bangladesh immediately after its independence, Momen stressed the need for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. The whole gamut of trade, investment and labour were discussed during the meeting.

Dr Momen informed his Serbian counterpart about Bangladesh's achievements in containing the Covid-19 pandemic as well as its impacts on the economy of the country through early intervention and effective action. He also mentioned about massive vaccination programme, which was highly lauded by the Serbian side.

On the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Dr Momen emphasized rejuvenation of the relationship between the two friendly countries. He proposed holding a Foreign Office Consultation which the Serbian Minister gladly welcomed.

Both sides stressed the early signing of two MoUs on Visa Waiver in respect of Diplomatic and Official Passports and Defence Cooperation.

They also discussed the possibility of hosting joint celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister sought support of Serbia for the early repatriation of Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar.

The Foreign Minister met Dr. Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Serbian Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs.

During the meeting, the possibility of engaging Bangladeshi workforce in the development work of Serbia was discussed.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister informed the Serbian minister about the hardworking workforce of Bangladesh who are contributing to the infra-structure development of many countries, including in the Middle East. He proposed that Serbia can be benefitted from the expertise of Bangladeshi workforce, especially in infrastructure development, health and tourism sectors.

The Serbian minister welcomed the idea and recommended to work closely towards the conclusion of a cooperation agreement in the field of labour and employment.

The meeting also featured discussion on different socio-economic issues.

The Foreign Minister held a meeting with Tatjana Matic, Serbian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication. Terming Bangladesh "as a land of opportunities", Dr. Momen highlighted the huge potentials to increase trade relations between the two countries. He informed the minister about the generous incentives offered by the government of Bangladesh to foreign investors and invited Serbian business delegation to visit Bangladesh. -UNB







