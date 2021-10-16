|
Recipes Of Dragon Fruit
Anzuman Ara Rosy is a culinary artiste of Bangladesh. She is the member of World Gourmet Society, UK and Vice President of Lobbi Rahman Cooking Foundation, Bagerhat. She achieved Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.
Dragon Fruit Mojito
Ingredients
Dragon fruit cube 1/4 cup
Mint crushed 2 tbs
Lemon sliced 4/5 pieces
Soda water 500 ml
Ice cube as per required
Method
In a glass put dragon fruit cubes, sliced lemon & mint together and mash them. Fill the 2/3 portion of the glass with ice cubes. Now fill the rest of the glass with soda water. Mix it well and drink.
Dragon Fruit
Smoothie
Ingredients
Dragon fruit cube cup
Milk 500 ml
Yogurt 1/4 cup
Honey 2 tbs
Method
Put all ingredients together and blend them properly. Pour it in the glasses and serve.