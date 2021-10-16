

Anzuman Ara Rosy









Dragon Fruit Mojito



Ingredients

Dragon fruit cube 1/4 cup

Mint crushed 2 tbs

Lemon sliced 4/5 pieces

Soda water 500 ml

Ice cube as per required

Recipes Of Dragon Fruit

Method

In a glass put dragon fruit cubes, sliced lemon & mint together and mash them. Fill the 2/3 portion of the glass with ice cubes. Now fill the rest of the glass with soda water. Mix it well and drink.







Dragon Fruit

Smoothie



Ingredients

Recipes Of Dragon Fruit

Milk 500 ml

Yogurt 1/4 cup

Honey 2 tbs



Method

Put all ingredients together and blend them properly. Pour it in the glasses and serve.

